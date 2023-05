videoDetails

Watch Exclusive journey from Tokyo to Hiroshima in Bullet Train with Zee News

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

There are still four years left for the bullet train to come in India. The government has set a target of running the bullet train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route by the year 2027. In this report, watch the journey from Tokyo to Hiroshima in bullet train only with Zee News.