Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Idalia Storm from Florida

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Idalia Storm 2023 LIVE: There has been heavy destruction due to the storm in Florida, USA. More than 900 flights have been canceled as of Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Idalia slammed into the US Southeast, disrupting travel. Southwest Airlines, which has a heavy presence in the US state of Florida, canceled more than 200 flights on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing data from flight-tracking service FlightAware. Atlanta-based Delta Airlines has canceled 150 flights.
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
Jai Ram Ramesh attacks OCCRP report,says, 'the law of the country was violated'
Jai Ram Ramesh attacks OCCRP report,says, 'the law of the country was violated'
Women of Himachal Pradesh celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP Jawans at border areas
Women of Himachal Pradesh celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP Jawans at border areas
Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat celebrates Raksha Bandhan in Nagpur
Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat celebrates Raksha Bandhan in Nagpur
Farmers protest in Karnataka's Mandya over release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
Farmers protest in Karnataka's Mandya over release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

