Watch visuals of devastation from America amid Beryl Cyclone

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

Beryl Cyclone Update: Beryl Cyclone has created a storm in America. The situation has become so bad that many areas including Texas have been submerged in water. Know in this report how the situation is in America after the Beryl storm.