Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from War Zone

|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Israel Hamas War News: The series of attacks and counter attacks between Israel and Hamas continues. There is a possibility of a rocket falling near a restaurant in Israel. People eating food in the restaurant, heard the attack sirens and hid in bunkers. Watch this ground report of Zee News from the nearest place where the rocket fell.
