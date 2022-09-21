What will change in Britain after Queen Elizabeth? Queen Elizabeth II Funeral | Latest News

NewsVideos

Sep 21, 2022
From five-pound notes to one-pound coins, there are images of Queen Elizabeth or symbols of the monarchy. But after the death of the Queen, the Royal Mail Group or the Royal Postal Service has not yet clarified whether the picture of King Charles will be on the stamps. For the time being, Queen's stamps will continue to run. It may happen that barcodes are put on them, so that there is no problem of security. But stamps with the image of the Queen and without a barcode may remain in circulation until early next year.

