WION correspondent Anas Malik was kidnapped by the Taliban

The Taliban kidnapped Anas Mallick, a correspondent of WION, an affiliate of Zee News, in Kabul. Anas remained in Taliban captivity for 21 hours. There he was beaten up as well.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

