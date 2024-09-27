Dubai-based influencer Soudi Al Nadak recently took to Instagram to reveal a luxurious gesture from her millionaire husband, Jamal Al Nadak. In a viral video, the 26-year-old housewife showcased their newly acquired private island with the caption: “POV: You wanted to wear a bikini so your millionaire husband bought you an island.” The post has since garnered over 2.4 million views, sparking widespread attention online.

A Lavish Life on Social Media

Soudi, originally from the UK, has been married to Dubai businessman Jamal Al Nadak for over three years. The couple met while studying in Dubai, and since then, their relationship has been a fixture in the social media world. Soudi regularly shares her opulent lifestyle on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where her audience is treated to glimpses of extravagant purchases and high-end experiences. In one notable post, the couple splurged $1 million on a diamond solitaire ring and another $2 million on art – all within a single day.

Private Island

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Soudi explained the reasoning behind their latest acquisition. The couple had been considering buying an island as an investment for some time, but the decision was also driven by Jamal's desire to provide a safe, secluded space for his wife to enjoy. “It was something we were looking to do for a while for investment, and my husband wants me to feel safe on a beach, which is why he purchased one,” Soudi shared.

While the island purchase serves as a financial investment, the personal motivation behind it highlights the lengths the couple goes to ensure privacy and comfort in their lives. The private island now offers Soudi a luxurious and secure setting to relax, away from the public eye.