Have you seen this beautiful Rs 12.9 crore house in the middle of a desert?

Many of us have started thinking of sustainable living away from the maddening crowds of cities. This thought process gained momentum during the Covid pandemic when everyone realised the value of healthy living. Now, an American company has decided to make houses in the middle of deserts that will have all sorts of facilities.

The house, which is named El Cemento Uno, has been made in the Mojave desert in California. The price of the house has been fixed at USD 1.75 million (Rs 12.9 crore).

The company advertised the house on its social media pages. On Instagram, it wrote, “This location is one of a kind and this is a special opportunity. This highly unique home sits within the boulders offering the ultimate park-like experience with your own privacy. 5 acres that feels like 100+ as it backs up to protected boulder laden land, all within 10 minutes of the village. 'El Cemento Uno' is the latest creation from KUD Development and designed by URBARC architects. This RSG3D building system home offers a new level of efficiency as its built out of concrete and foam.”

The price of the house might be on the higher side, but it’s going to provide unique experiences that no other house could give.

So, are you willing to shift to the Mojave desert?