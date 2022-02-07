In first bilateral visit by a Pakistan PM in 23 years, Imran Khan to visit Russia this month

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Russia this month for what would be the first such trip by a Pakistani prime minister in 23 years, local media reported on Sunday.

This visit to Russia is taking place at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ARY News reported.

During this visit, Imran Khan is expected to be accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers from his cabinet.

In March 1999, the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the country`s last premier to visit Russia.

This comes after reports emerged last month that Moscow and Islamabad are in talks to finalise a plan for Putin`s visit this year.

Imran Khan has already extended a formal invitation to Putin, The Express Tribune newspaper had said in its report, adding that Pakistan PM reiterated the invitation to him during his telephonic conversation last month.

The Pakistani newspaper had said Putin`s visit was under discussion for the last two years but could not materialise because of several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moscow also wants that there must be "big-ticket projects" or other initiatives that the Russian president would announce when he finally undertakes the trip to Pakistan, according to the report.

