'Situation In Punjab Normal, No Truth In Sensationalist Lies': India's High Commissioner To UK On Amritpal Singh Crackdown

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami gave details of the situation in Punjab post the police crackdown on `Waris Punjab De` and efforts to arrest it`s chief Amritpal Singh.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: India`s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami on Wednesday said that "there is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media", while giving details of the situation in Punjab post the police crackdown on `Waris Punjab De` and efforts to arrest it`s chief Amritpal Singh. In a video address, Doraiswami said, "The situation for travel is normal and visitors, including from the UK, are safe. Let me assure all our friends here in the UK, especially brothers and sisters with relatives in Punjab that there is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media." The video was released by the Indian High Commission in London.

"The situation in your ancestral homeland is not what is being reported. The elected chief minister of the state and the local police authorities have put out detailed information, including interviews on television, please watch these. Do not believe the small handful of people putting out fiction and disinformation," Doraiswami said in the video.

The police crackdown took place almost a month after Amritpal`s supporters had clashed with police personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar in February, demanding the release of one of Amritpal`s close aide - Lovepreet Toofan.

The High Commissioner further said that on March 18, the Punjab Police had launched an operation against elements of `Waris Punjab De` against whom criminal cases have been recorded. Particularly against Amritpal Singh, the chief of this organisation and some other elements.

"All communication services, including mobile telephone network continue to be available as of noon today, for mobile Internet services across the state except in four districts. Across the state, Internet access using broadband access has not been affected. There is no restriction to media reporting," he further informed in the video message.

