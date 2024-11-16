Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2820865https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-could-end-war-with-russia-sooner-claims-ukraines-zelenskyy-2820865.html
NewsWorld
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

Trump Could End War With Russia 'Sooner', Claims Ukraine's Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian leader shared his belief that the conflict could end sooner under Trump's leadership.

|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 08:58 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump Could End War With Russia 'Sooner', Claims Ukraine's Zelenskyy Picture source: ANI

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump's administration could expedite the resolution of the ongoing war with Russia, Anadolu reported. 

Zelenskyy made the remarks during an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne, where he reflected on US-Ukraine relations and past discussions with Trump regarding the conflict, which began in 2022. 

Zelenskyy emphasised the alignment of Ukraine's position with Trump, stating, "He (Trump) has heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position." 

Addressing whether Trump had urged Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, Zelenskyy clarified, "We are an independent country. And we, during this war, both our people and I, personally, are in negotiations with the United States, with both Trump and Biden, and with European leaders, proved that the 'sit and listen' rhetoric doesn't work with us." 

The Ukrainian leader shared his belief that the conflict could end sooner under Trump's leadership, citing the administration's pledge to prioritise swift resolution, reported Anadolu. 

"It is very important for us to have a just peace, so that we do not feel that we have lost our best people because of the injustice that has been imposed on us. The war will end, but there is no exact date. Certainly, with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their pledge to their public, and it is also very important to them," he added. 

Trump, who recently defeated Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election, has previously stated his ability to resolve the conflict in one day, though his stance on continued US support to Kyiv has been inconsistent, Anadolu reported. 

Zelenskyy's remarks signal cautious optimism about the potential for renewed US engagement in securing peace in the region under the incoming administration.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
NEWS ON ONE CLICK