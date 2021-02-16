WION becomes first English news network to make presence in 190 nations

NEW DELHI: From small steps within South Asia, World Is One News (WION), the first global English news network from India, is now taking giant strides across the world. The channel that delivers path-breaking news coverage and stories from across the globe through India’s lens today has a presence in over 190 countries worldwide. WION can be seen in Africa, Europe, Russia, USA, South America, APAC region, MENA region.

About WION

India and the World have relied on western narratives when it came to world issues and South Asia did not have a representative voice – until WION. At WION’s core, is a need to be the voice of a new India bringing Indian perspective to global news. Because what affects the world affects us all.

When every Indian news channel runs cluttered news, big red warning sirens, high decibel debates and puzzlingly narratives, WION cuts through with simplified global news with stories of change that truly impact a viewer.

WION has moved great strides from when it first launched. With our correspondents all over the world and exclusive partnerships with global news agencies, we bring the news as it happens, with key perspectives that matter.