Air pollution: SC seeks data from Delhi govt on effectiveness of Odd-Even scheme

In the wake of the choking air pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Air Quality Index (AQI) data from the Delhi government from the day of implementation of the Odd-Even scheme till November 14. This comes even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is mulling the extension of the scheme.

The apex court also sought the AQI data between October 1-December 31 2019.

Kejriwal on Wednesday said, "Delhi`s air quality is deteriorating due to stubble burning. However, it has reduced a little due to rains in Punjab and Haryana. If required, we will extend the Odd-Even scheme."

The Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme was implemented on "non-transport four-wheeled vehicles", exempting two-wheelers and emergency vehicles.

It was implemented from November 4-15 for a period of 12 days. It was however relaxed on November 11-12 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The scheme is applicable from 8 am-8 pm, except on Sundays.

The violation of the rules attracts a fine of Rs 4,000. Women are exempted from the scheme. However, this time private CNG vehicles have come under its ambit. The scheme, aimed at combatting pollution, was first implemented in 2015. It entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days.

For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. The rule was implemented in view of the air quality crisis which hits the capital every winter. After a brief respite for a few days, the Air Quality Index again plunged to `severe` this morning with a thick blanket of smog shrouding the national capital.