Top AI firm CoRover partners with Google’s Business Messages

Top AI firm CoRover has entered into a partnership with Google Business Messages. With new partnership, CoRover aims to help its client partners to reach customers through Google Search and Maps. The company, in a release, said that the new partnership will also help client to drive their sales, loyalty and customer satisfaction through assistive experiences and rich features. After the new partnership, Google’s Business Messages, powered by CoRover chatbot, will also be available through the phone’s dialer app, the release said.



The company said that it has added features like showing expected wait times, answering frequently asked questions, and the option to connect with live help with personalized messaging improve customer satisfaction with CSAT data and feedback.

Furthermore, the partnership will allow businesses to leverage CoRover’s human-centric conversational AI platform that is secure, scalable and reliable, equipped with patent-pending tech (based on AI, ML, NLP, AR & VR) that powers Multi-Format (Video Bot, Voice Bot, Chat Bot), Multi-Lingual (112+ Languages) virtual assistants.







CoRover CEO Ankush Sabharwal said: “We at CoRover are excited about our partnership with Google’s Business Messages. As part of the Partnership, Google’s Business Messages and CoRover will work towards future product alignments to support the growing user base, currently at is 1 Billion+ users, and cater to the rising demand for AI Virtual Assistants like viz".