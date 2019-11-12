President Kovind accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation, gives portfolio to Prakash Javadekar

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union council of ministers with immediate effect. The President has asked Union Minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios.

In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted Sawant`s resignation from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

Live TV

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Prakash Javadekar, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, in addition to his existing portfolios," a statement read.

This comes a day after Sawant quit as the from the Union cabinet after his party walked away from NDA over the power-sharing agreement in Maharashtra. "I took oath on May 30 as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. BJP went back from their pre-election promises. During Lok Sabha elections, it was discussed that there would be equal sharing of power including the chief ministerial post. BJP is denying this now," he had told reporters on Monday.

"It would not have been morally right for me to continue in the Centre as a new government is about to form in Maharashtra. So I have submitted my resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

BJP has cleared that it would not be forming government in Maharashtra owing to its relations with its ally Shiv Sena that turned bitter after Assembly polls. Shiv Sena has asked for the chief ministerial post, a demand which was turned down by BJP which is the single largest party in Maharashtra.

The NDA alliance `Mayayuti` had received an absolute majority in Maharashtra after the BJP won 105 and Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also hinted at backing Shiv Sena on a condition that the latter party will have to sever its ties with ally BJP. NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress which bagged 44 seats in Assembly polls.