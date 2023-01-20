2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure launched in India at Rs 6 Crore: Design, features, specs

The luxury SUV of Bentley is now introduced in the Indian market in the extended wheelbase format. Prices for the 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB start from around Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom. The Bentley Bentayga EWB will also be offered in First Edition and Azure variants in India, and they come at an extra premium. As per Bentley, the Bentayga extended wheelbase is the product of a nine-figure investment to build a new model that provides the best rear cabin experience. Also, the company claims that the Bentayga EWB will fill the gap created by the absence of Mulsanne EWB.

The Bentayga extended wheelbase builds on the latest second-generation Bentayga, extending the wheelbase and rear cabin space by an extra 180 mm. This increases the results in the wheelbase of the car stretching from 2,995 mm to 3,175 mm with an overall length of 5,322 mm. The increased length is all in the rear door, creating an exceptionally luxurious rear cabin area.

Moreover, the Bentayga now gets new Bentley airline seat specification, which is the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car, with 22 ways of adjusting the world-firsts in a new auto climate sensing system and postural adjusting technology. In relaxed mode, the seat can recline to 40 degrees while the passenger seat is motored forward.

Meanwhile, the postural adjustment system automatically makes micro-adjustments to the occupants’ seating position and pressure points by measuring pressure across the seat surface. The system can apply 177 individual pressure changes across six fully independent pressure zones over a 3-hour period improving comfort and minimizing fatigue throughout a journey.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export commences from India, first shipment goes to Latin America

The introduction of electronic all-wheel steering, a first for the Bentayga, ensures that the turning circle is 7% less than a standard Bentayga, at just 11.8 meters. Taking inspiration from the new grille on the flying spur, the Bentayga EWB has a ‘vertical vain grille’ consisting of bright Chrome vertical veins sitting in front of a black mesh grille. The 22-inch 10- spoke Bentayga wheel is offered in a new mirror- Polished design for the Bentayga EWB.

The Bentayga EWB is powered by Bentley’s proven 4.0- litre, 32- valve dual twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which is mated to an 8- speed automatic gearbox. The motor develops a peak power output of 550 PS against 770 Nm. Helping it with a top speed of 290 kmph and 0-100 kmph sprint times of 4.5 seconds.