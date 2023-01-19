topStoriesenglish
NewsAuto
MARUTI SUZUKI GRAND VITARA

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export commences from India, first shipment goes to Latin America

Maruti Suzuki is one of the largest auto exporters from India and in CY 2022, Maruti Suzuki registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles, its highest ever exports in a calendar year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export commences from India, first shipment goes to Latin America

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker has commenced exports of its first mid-sized hybrid SUV Grand Vitara, with the first shipment on its way to Latin America. The country's leading carmaker and exporter aims to export the model to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighboring regions. Maruti Suzuki is one of the largest auto exporters from India and in CY 2022, Maruti Suzuki registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles, its highest ever exports in a calendar year.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, is sold through NEXA dealerships and has received robust response in the domestic market and the automaker is confident that the India manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well, said, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is the largest product in the Maruti's portfolio and has been made in collaboration with Toyota, who sells the same product as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The car offers the segment first strong hybrid engine option to buyers, with a mileage of more than 28 kmpl in single litre of petrol. 

"Supporting Government's efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence", he added. With the addition of Grand Vitara, the company aims to further strengthen its position as India's leading passenger vehicle exporter, the automaker stated.

"Expanding the product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

With PTI inputs

Live Tv

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraMaruti Suzuki Indiagrand vitara price

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?