Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export commences from India, first shipment goes to Latin America

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker has commenced exports of its first mid-sized hybrid SUV Grand Vitara, with the first shipment on its way to Latin America. The country's leading carmaker and exporter aims to export the model to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighboring regions. Maruti Suzuki is one of the largest auto exporters from India and in CY 2022, Maruti Suzuki registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles, its highest ever exports in a calendar year.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, is sold through NEXA dealerships and has received robust response in the domestic market and the automaker is confident that the India manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well, said, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is the largest product in the Maruti's portfolio and has been made in collaboration with Toyota, who sells the same product as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The car offers the segment first strong hybrid engine option to buyers, with a mileage of more than 28 kmpl in single litre of petrol.

"Supporting Government's efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence", he added. With the addition of Grand Vitara, the company aims to further strengthen its position as India's leading passenger vehicle exporter, the automaker stated.

"Expanding the product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

With PTI inputs