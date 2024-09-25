4 All-New Electric Cars To Buy This Festive Season - Tata, Kia, MG, BYD

New Electric Cars In India: The electric vehicle (EV) market has been growing steadily due to new models, updated EV policies, and improved infrastructure. Recently, automakers like Tata and MG have launched new EVs, while BYD and Kia are preparing to launch their latest models, the eMax 7 and EV9, respectively, ahead of the upcoming festive season. If you're considering an EV purchase, here are four new options:

Tata Curvv EV

Launched in August 2024, the Tata Curvv EV is priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh, with five trims and two battery options: 45kWh and 55kWh. The smaller battery offers a range of 502 km, while the larger one can go up to 585 km. It charges quickly, providing 150 km in 15 minutes. It takes 40 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent using a 70kW charger.

MG Windsor EV

The carmaker has announced that bookings will start on 3rd October, with deliveries from 12th October. The electric CUV (with a standard battery pack) is priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in three trims and offers a 38kWh battery with a range of 331 km.

BYD eMax 7

The bookings for the BYD eMax 7 electric MPV have already been commenced nationwide, with price announcement scheduled on 8th October 2024. It is expected to come with a 71.8kWh battery, offering a 530 km range on a single charge. It’s essentially a heavily updated version of the e6.

Kia EV9

Kia EV9 is set to launch in India on 3rd October. Kia EV9 will have a 99.8kWh battery and an AWD system, offering a claimed range of 561 km. The dual electric motor setup is enough to generate 384 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The estimated price is over Rs 1 crore.