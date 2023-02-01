topStoriesenglish2568192
NewsAuto
BUDGET 2023

Budget 2023: Govt Will Support States for Replacing Old Polluting Vehicles Under Scrapping Policy

Old polluting vehicles will be scrapped under the vehicle scrappage policy as a joint effort of both centre and state governments.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Budget 2023: Govt Will Support States for Replacing Old Polluting Vehicles Under Scrapping Policy

In a bid to curb pollution caused by ageing vehicles, the government has announced to assist states in replacing old vehicles under the vehicle scrapping policy. This came out during the budget session, which is being presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India. The move will help states in swiping out the old government vehicles like ambulances, police vehicles and more. Also, MoRTH tweeted, “In a bid to curb pollution caused by ageing vehicles, the government has announced to assist states in replacing old vehicles under the vehicle scrapping policy. This came out during the budget session, which is being presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India.”

Also, last year, the Center released a draft notification suggesting the mandatory non-renewal of registration for government vehicles older than 15 years in an effort to relieve Indian highways of millions of outdated and clogged government vehicles. As of April 1, 2023, this will be in effect, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Additionally, both corporations and the transport agency would require scrapping buses and vehicles older than 15 years.

The ministry said suggestions had been sought on the notification within 30 days. Last week, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said all vehicles belonging to the Central government that have completed 15 years would be scrapped, and a policy to that effect has been sent to states. On September 14, he announced plans to have at least three registered vehicle scrapping facilities in every district of the country.

Also read - Budget 2023: Electric Vehicles to Become Cheaper, Govt Extends Concessional Tax on EV Batteries

In Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court outlawed the use of automobiles that were 15 years old for gasoline and 10 years old for diesel in October 2018, before the government declared its strategy on vehicle scrappage. A National Green Tribunal decree from 2014 forbade parking of vehicles older than 15 years in any public area.

The Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernization Program, popularly known as the vehicle scrappage policy, was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2021. The PM stated that the initiative is anticipated to generate investments worth close to Rs 10,000 crore.

Live Tv

Budget 2023union budget 2023budget 2023 liveAuto

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires