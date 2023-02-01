Budget 2023: Govt Will Support States for Replacing Old Polluting Vehicles Under Scrapping Policy

In a bid to curb pollution caused by ageing vehicles, the government has announced to assist states in replacing old vehicles under the vehicle scrapping policy. This came out during the budget session, which is being presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India. The move will help states in swiping out the old government vehicles like ambulances, police vehicles and more. Also, MoRTH tweeted, “In a bid to curb pollution caused by ageing vehicles, the government has announced to assist states in replacing old vehicles under the vehicle scrapping policy. This came out during the budget session, which is being presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India.”

Vehicle scrapping Policy: We have allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles of the Central Govt. States will be supported in replacing old vehicles and old ambulances: FM Smt @nsitharaman #UnionBudget2023 — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) February 1, 2023

Also, last year, the Center released a draft notification suggesting the mandatory non-renewal of registration for government vehicles older than 15 years in an effort to relieve Indian highways of millions of outdated and clogged government vehicles. As of April 1, 2023, this will be in effect, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Additionally, both corporations and the transport agency would require scrapping buses and vehicles older than 15 years.

The ministry said suggestions had been sought on the notification within 30 days. Last week, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said all vehicles belonging to the Central government that have completed 15 years would be scrapped, and a policy to that effect has been sent to states. On September 14, he announced plans to have at least three registered vehicle scrapping facilities in every district of the country.

Also read - Budget 2023: Electric Vehicles to Become Cheaper, Govt Extends Concessional Tax on EV Batteries

In Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court outlawed the use of automobiles that were 15 years old for gasoline and 10 years old for diesel in October 2018, before the government declared its strategy on vehicle scrappage. A National Green Tribunal decree from 2014 forbade parking of vehicles older than 15 years in any public area.

The Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernization Program, popularly known as the vehicle scrappage policy, was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2021. The PM stated that the initiative is anticipated to generate investments worth close to Rs 10,000 crore.