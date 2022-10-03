Buy City, Amaze now; pay in 2023: Honda Car India launches festive season offer

Honda Cars India (HCIL), is a name of strong repute when it comes to selling cars that are reliable and offer a blend of performance and refinement. The Japanese carmaker is currently selling a handful of products in the Indian market, and it is having a tough time with no SUVs in its line-up. However, to encash the current festive season, the company has introduced a new ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’ scheme in collaboration with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL). The new scheme will be applicable on purchasing the Honda City and Amaze. It offers a unique financing option to the buyers, wherein they can take the car home now, while the regular EMIs start next year.

Honda Cars India intends to enhance the consumer’s ease of buying experience and fulfil the desire to own a car of their choice, through this innovative scheme. The special festive scheme ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’ is in force with immediate effect and valid till October 31, 2022 for all variants of Honda City & Amaze. The finance will be available upto 85% of on-road cost of car with negligible cost EMI for the first three months and regular EMIs from fourth month onwards till the end of the tenure.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda Cars India is always committed to offer its customers, the best of buying convenience & ownership experience. With this partnership with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, our valuable customers will have a unique opportunity to buy their favorite Honda City and Honda Amaze now and make the payment later. We urge our customers to avail this scheme to its best and look forward to more customers joining our Honda family and discover the delight of driving a Honda car.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr Shahrukh Todiwala, President & Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited said, “We have always cherished our partnership with Honda Cars India Ltd. We hope that our tailor-made car loan scheme for Honda customers will add to their joy this festive season. We encourage car buyers to make the most of this scheme and own their dream Honda car through easy instalments.”