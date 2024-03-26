Advertisement
CITROEN

Citroen Teases 'Basalt Vision' Ahead Of Launch In India: An Insight Into French Giant's Coupe SUV

Reports suggest that Citroen will only reveal the exterior styling of the Basalt Vision, while interiors will be revealed at a later stage.

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Citroen Teases 'Basalt Vision' Ahead Of Launch In India: An Insight Into French Giant's Coupe SUV

Citroen, the  French carmaker, is set to unveil its latest creation, the Basalt Vision compact coupe SUV, tomorrow 27th March. The company has also released a teaser of the SUV's side rear profile, hinting at a sharply sloping roofline typical of coupe designs
Citroen is calling the 4-door coupe SUV ‘Basalt Vision’ which suggests that the model to be showcased tomorrow will not likely be the final production-spec model. It has also been reported that Citroen will only reveal the exterior styling of the Basalt Vision, while interiors will be revealed at a later stage.

Basalt Vision

Internally known as the C3X, the Basalt Vision is expected to stand out with its 4-door coupe SUV architecture. It is also expected to feature a sharply receding roofline reminiscent of a coupe. While the teaser images hint at a dynamic and futuristic design, Citroen has indicated that this showcase model may not represent the final production version.

Exterior Highlights

The teaser images reveal intriguing details such as squar-ish LED headlamps, a stylish ducktail spoiler extending from the bootlid, and a sleek shark fin antenna. These elements contribute to the Basalt Vision's sporty and aerodynamic profile, setting it apart from traditional compact SUVs.

Expected Powertrain and Performance

The Citroen Basalt Vision could offer a responsive 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 109 bhp and 190 Nm of torque (215 Nm with the automatic transmission). Buyers can also expect a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic for a personalized driving experience. It is speculated that there won't be a diesel engine option.

Expected Interior and Features:

Citroen might reveal the Basalt Vision's interior at a later stage. Based on the C3 Aircross platform, it is anticipated to offer a familiar yet modern cabin layout with advanced technology and comfort features

