Former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for cars and bikes is well-known and manifests well in the form of his special collection. On his way toward becoming a bigger motorhead, captain cool has been expanding his collection with vintage and rare old cars. Recently, the former Indian captain was spotted around two vintage cars, namely the Rover Mini Cooper Sport and Land Rover Defender 110. Both of these cars are a rare site being old, and it seems like in MS Dhoni's possession, they are aging like fine wine.

MS Dhoni in 2000 Rover Mini Cooper Sport

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen driving the very special 2000 Rover Mini Cooper Sport, special because this is one of the last cars produced by Mini while its ownership was in the hands of Rover, which was later transferred to BMW. The one in which Dhoni was spotted is a red coloured version with white signature white stripes on the body of the car. The car also had its original 12-inch luxury alloy wheels.

If the car's engine is the original unit, then it draws power from a 1.3-litre BMC Austin 4-cylinder petrol engine. The engine gives out 63 PS of power and 95 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the wheels via a four-speed manual transmission.

Also read: Kia India crosses 5 lakh sales milestone within 3 years, Seltos remains best-seller SUV

MS Dhoni with classic Land Rover Defender 110

The former Indian cricketer was also seen with a classic Land Rover Defender 110, which is another one of the top-notch vintage cars he owns. The SUV is powered by a Rover V8 carburetor engine which is famous for being one of the best engines in the industry. The V8 churns out 130 bhp.

Besides the aforementioned cars, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has his garage star-studded with models like Pontiac Firebird and Rolls Royce Silver Shadow which are seldom seen on Indian land. Apart from these cars, Dhoni also owns a Nissan Jonga which was once used in the army.