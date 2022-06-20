Kia Sonet sales surpass 1.5 lakh mark since its introduction in Sept 2020

Kia is one of the fastest-growing new brands in our market, without a doubt. The carmaker has been posting big numbers on the sales tally every month. It currently has a total of 4 products in its Indian line-up, namely Sonet, Seltos, Carens, and Carnival. The Sonet being the most affordable one also remains one of the most celebrated products of the South Korean carmaker. The carmaker has today revealed that the compact SUV has surpassed the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone ever since it made its debut in the Indian market, which happened in September 2020.

The model has contributed over 32 per cent of the company's total sales and commands almost 15 per cent share in the highly competitive compact SUV category, Kia India said in a statement.

"The Sonet has won several accolades not only for its design, performance, and practicality but also by creating favourability for iMT (intelligent manual transmission) and introducing the only Diesel AT in the segment," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-sik Sohn said.

In April this year, he said, "We added four airbags as standard across even the lower variants of Sonet, further enhancing the vehicle's safety and propelling its popularity."

Kia India said the top variants of the model contributed to 26 per cent of its overall sales, while 22 per cent of buyers preferred automatic transmission and diesel powertrain accounted for 41 per cent of the total sales.

The Sonet is currently on sale with a total of 3 engine options - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. Moreover, it gets a slew of gearbox options - 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, 6-speed MT, and 6-speed AT. It has a starting price of Rs 7.15 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

With inputs from PTI