Mahindra Thar 5-door to get single-pane sunroof, new spy video reveals: WATCH

Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the highly-awaited products in the Indian market. After all, the buzz around the more practical avatar of the Thar is high, and it will offer a blend of butch styling, offroad capabilities, and practicality. The 5-door Thar will sport a certain changes in comparison to the 3-door model. Well, it is now revealed that it will come with a sunroof, unlike the outgoing 3-door model. Thanks to a new spy video uploaded on YouTube by Ruhtam, the new development is confirmed. Also, the existence of a sunroof reveals that the 5-door Thar could come with a metal roof, or the sunroof will be a manually-operated one.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar is being extensively tested currently. Spy images are apt at showing its stance, which does remind of the American offroader. The road presence of the 5-door Thar, however, will be its biggest selling point. The offroader can dwarf most cars in its current form and with increased length, it will certainly be able to scare road users.

The increment wheelbase on the Thar will also amplify its stability on roads and off the road. Of course, there will be more room for the rear seat passengers, and more importantly, increased boot space with all seats in place. Sadly, these increments will also bump up the weight of the Thar by a fair margin.

Also read - Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiling in India today as Rider Mania 2022 commences

Therefore, it is assumed to get the 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engine in the same tune as on the Scorpio-N. The turbo-petrol might boast a peak power output of 200 hp and 380 Nm of max torque. The oil burner, on the other hand, pushes out 172 hp and 400 Nm of max output. Transmission options will continue to include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.