DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 12:24 AM IST

Donald Trump has made history by securing a win in the U.S. presidential race, surpassing the majority mark of 270 electoral votes with 277 already confirmed. We explain how these votes work, like the Lok Sabha seats in India, and what this victory could mean for global politics and America’s future under Trump’s leadership.