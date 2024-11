videoDetails

DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

Article 370 is once again making headlines in Jammu and Kashmir. CM Omar Abdullah’s promise to restore 370 in his manifesto has sparked political uproar. In today’s DNA, we decode the ongoing battle and analyze Abdullah’s latest move to sway voters, revealing why his strategy may be backfiring.