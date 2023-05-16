Maruti Suzuki WagonR Achieves 30 Lakh Sales Milestone In India; On Sale Since 1999

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has become an iconic brand in its long & illustrious journey of over two decades. The “Strong on looks, strong in character” WagonR has reached yet another milestone by clocking the 30 Lakh sales milestone. The current 3rd generation WagonR has a wide variant range featuring two advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT with Idle Start Stop (ISS) engine options (1.0L and 1.2L) combined with manual and AGS transmission and offer wide array of colour options including dual tone to add to its sporty and energetic looks. WagonR also offers S-CNG variants (1.0L) to cater to diverse customer profiles.

Commenting on the remarkable 30 Lakh sales milestone feat, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “WagonR’s continued success with over 3 million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance. Happy to share that the ‘Dil se Strong’ WagonR has the highest percentage of repeat buyers as 24% of its customers prefer to upgrade to a new WagonR.”

He further said, “The True Tall Boy has consistently featured in the top 10 best-selling cars in India since the last decade and has also held its position as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the country for the last two years. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s bold design, class-leading interior space, practicality, reliability and high fuel-efficiency are some of the factors that have bestowed it with the trust of over 30 lakh families.”

Underpinning 5th generation HEARTECT platform features high tensile steel grades and is designed to absorb impact energy with its designated crumple zones, new WagonR features a range of high-tech driver aids such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-Hold in AGS while meeting all crash test regulations including offset, side crash and pedestrian safety norms.