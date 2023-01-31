topStoriesenglish2567753
NewsAuto
MERCEDES-BENZ

Mercedes-Benz Becomes First Automaker in the US to Get Level 3 Autonomy Approval

Mercedes-Benz will offer DRIVE PILOT on S-Class as well as EQS sedan models for the model year 2024, with the first cars being delivered in the second half of 2023.

Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:42 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Mercedes-Benz Becomes First Automaker in the US to Get Level 3 Autonomy Approval

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has announced that it received the first Level 3 Autonomy approval for its "DRIVE PILOT" system, a first in the industry in the US. The German car company also said that Nevada (a US state) is the first state to confirm the compliance of the system with state regulations. DRIVE PILOT will allow the driver to hand over the dynamic driving task to the vehicle under certain conditions.

"Our DRIVE PILOT takes a major step forward in achieving that and places us at the very forefront of innovation in the crucially important field of automated driving," Markus Schafer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, CTO, said in a statement.

"DRIVE PILOT demonstrates once more that our pioneering spirit is part of our DNA. Certification in Nevada marks the start of its international rollout and, with it, the dawning of a new era," he added.

Moreover, the company said, during the conditionally automated journey, DRIVE PILOT will allow the drivers to take their mind off the traffic and focus on certain secondary activities.

While DRIVE PILOT is active, applications that are normally blocked while driving can be enabled on the vehicle`s central display. Further, the German car maker mentioned that it has the ambition to continue to expand to California later this year with the certification documents already filed with state authorities.

Mercedes-Benz will offer DRIVE PILOT on S-Class as well as EQS sedan models for the model year 2024, with the first cars being delivered in the second half of 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'