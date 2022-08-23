Supercars have managed to invite equal attention from both rich and famous personalities. One of the strongest names in the universe of fast sets of wheels is Ferrari with its pouncing horse logo. The brand enjoys a high aspirational value. In 1996, boxing legend Mike Tyson also fell for one and bought an ultra-rare Ferrari F50. The Ferrari F50’s production was limited to just 349 units, and out of these, only 73 were reserved for the US market. Well, Tyson got one in 1996 from Nadir Amirvand. Well, after serving Mike Tyson, this particular example was recently put to auction.

Interestingly, it managed to raise a whopping amount of 4.2 million USD, which is a shade more than Rs 33 crore. Talking of the Ferrari F50, it features a naturally-aspirated 60-valve 4.7L 65-degree V12 power plant that is tuned to push out a peak power output of 513 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and around 470 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The F50 can accelerate from a standstill to the 100 kmph mark in just 3.6 seconds. Furthermore, the Italian supercar has a top speed of 325 kmph. The F50 came mated to a 6-speed stick shift gearbox only.

Also read - Govt allows THESE car owners to fit CNG and LPG kits in their vehicles, details here

Currently, Tyson’s Ferrari F50 has around 10,000 km on the odometer reading. Also, this will be the eighth time that the legendary supercar has been finding a new owner. Well, Mike Tyson has owned multiple cars to date, and the list includes several known names.

The most popular purchases of the boxer include Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and a Bentley as well. However, the heavyweight champion once revealed that his ‘favourite arrest’ came from when he lost control over one of his Ferrari while taking the car through the window of a supermarket.