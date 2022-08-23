NewsAuto
AUTO

Govt allows THESE car owners to fit CNG and LPG kits in their vehicles, details here

Government allows retrofitment of CNG and LPG kits in petrol and diesel vehicles that are compliant with BS-VI emission norms, reports PTI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Govt allows retrofitment of CNG and LPG kits
  • As of now, such modifications are permissible only in BS-VI compliant vehicles
  • The notification lays down the type approval requirements for retrofitment

Trending Photos

Govt allows THESE car owners to fit CNG and LPG kits in their vehicles, details here

Government has been working relentlessly to reduce the emission levels of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon in the country. Taking another step towards it, the government has allowed retrofitment of CNG and LPG kits in petrol and diesel vehicles that are compliant with BS-VI emission norms. As of now, such modifications are permissible only in vehicles that are compliant with BS-IV emission norms.

"This ministry... Has notified retrofitment of CNG and LPG kit on BS (Bharat Stage)-VI gasoline vehicles and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of BS-VI vehicles, less than 3.5 tonnes," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a notification.

Also read: Audi cars to get costlier in India from September 2022, price hiked by THIS much

The notification lays down the type approval requirements for retrofitment. CNG is an environment-friendly fuel and will reduce the emission levels of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, particulate matter and smoke as compared to petrol and diesel engines, the ministry said, adding that the notification has been formulated in consultation with stakeholders.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure