Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has enough drama to inspire Indian buyers: Check pics

The Jimny is currently on sale as a 3-door off-roader in foreign markets. The SUV is ready to be unveiled in the Indian market with a 5-door layout. However, not many know that the 5-door Jimny broke cover in Japan long back. Well, students at Nihon Automotive College (NATS), showcased a custom-made 5-door Jimny, which is often said to be the concept for the production model. The students further went on to modify their rig and make it as brute as possible. Recently, we came across real-life pictures of this modified Suzuki Jimny Sierra 5-door, and couldn’t contain ourselves from sharing them here.

The pictures of this modified Jimny Sierra were shared on Instagram by nats_castomize_arita. Moreover, in the video above, Jimny can be seen taking on the bad roads with pretty ease. The vehicle now sports a humongous lift kit with gigantic MT tyres. Besides, a body lift is also used here. Other custom-made parts include a roof-mounted tent, auxiliary lighting, spare wheel mounts and more. Also, custom-made bumpers are used on both ends. However, this modified Jimny uses the factory-spec 1.5L NA petrol motor with some tweaks for improved drivability with increased weight and chunkier tyres.

Talking of the upcoming 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, which will be unveiled in India during the Auto Expo 2023, it will rival the likes of the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurka and more. The SUV will look much like this custom-made example, but without the lift kit. It is being extensively tested in high-altitude regions, and thus, expecting great off-roading capabilities is not wrong. Powering the 5-door Jimny will be the outgoing 1.5L motor that comes with both automatic and manual gearbox choices. Expect the prices to start under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.