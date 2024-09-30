Tata Motors' New Rs 9,000 Crore Plant In Tamil Nadu To Produce Luxury SUVs, Sports Cars

Tata Motors New Plant In Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Tata Motors' new facility at Panapakkam SIPCOT, Ranipet, that would produce sports cars and SUVs. The auto major's plant, which entails an investment of Rs 9,000 crore would produce next-generation vehicles for both Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British arm of the carmaker.

According to Tata Motors, production at the factory is expected to begin in a phased manner and the facility would reach a capacity of 2.50 lakh units a year, over the next five to seven years. The groundbreaking ceremony was held at Panapakkam, about 115 km from Chennai. The facility is expected to generate 5,000 new jobs.

Besides the CM, senior DMK Ministers Durai Murugan, TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, along with Tata Sons Ltd Chairman N Chandrasekaran participated in the groundbreaking ceremony. The plant would cater to both domestic and overseas markets and utilise renewable energy for running the operations.

Stalin expressed joy over Tata Motors' plan to set up a manufacturing facility in TN. "Tamil Nadu is the first investment destination not only for big companies that operate in India but also for multinational corporations. We are delighted with the presence of Chandrasekaran in this event. Hailing from Namakkal district and leading a globally renowned company, he is a pride for the State," Stalin said.

Chandrasekaran said, "We are pleased to make Panapakkam as the home of our next generation of cars and SUVs, including electric and luxury vehicles. Tamil Nadu is a leading industrial state with progressive policies and an established automotive hub with a qualified and talented workforce."

He said several Tata Group companies have been operating from Tamil Nadu, and now "we now intend to build our advanced vehicle manufacturing plant here using cutting-edge manufacturing technology and world-class sustainability practices."

"Our endeavour will be to have a high share of women employees across levels, in line with our focus towards greater empowerment of women", Chandrasekaran said.

The investment of Rs 9,000 crore by Tata Motors is one of the big-ticket investments received in Tamil Nadu recently. Earlier, Vietnam-based Vinfast had committed to invest Rs 16,000 crore for setting up an EV manufacturing facility in the southern district of Tuticorin.