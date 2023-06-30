Triumph Speed 400 Vs Scrambler 400 X Comparison: Top 5 Differences Between Bajaj-Made Bikes?

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are unveiled, and they will soon be launched in the Indian market. These motorcycles are jointly developed by the British motorcycle manufacturer and the Indian two-wheeler giant - Bajaj. With an intent to grab a share of the heated 400 cc segment in India and the A2-class in the developed market, the Triumph’s 400 range is being developed. The Speed 400 is designed as a standard neo-retro motorcycle, the Scrambler 400 X will tickle those looking to dwell out with some adventure boots. But there’s more when talking about how different they are. Read on to know the top 5 differences between these motorcycles.

Triumph Speed 400 Vs Scrambler 400 X: Design

In terms of looks, the Triumph Speed 400 looks rather subtle and classy with its Street-Twin-inspired appeal. The motorcycle uses a minimalistic neo-retro theme. However, the Scrambler is designed to uphold some aggression and looks ready to go wild. Which one looks better? Well, that remains subjective to what appeals to a buyer.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Speed 400: Brakes

Both motorcycles get disc brakes on both ends. Also, dual-channel ABS comes as standard fitment across the range. While the Speed 400 comes with a 300 mm rotor on the front, the Scrambler 400 X gets a larger 320 mm disc up front. The front discs on both motorcycles get a four-piston calliper, while the 230 mm rear disc with single-piston fully-floating calliper is standard too.

Triumph Speed 400 Vs Scrambler 400 X: Tyres

Coming down to tyres, they are different, with respect to their use. The Speed 400 gets 17-inch rims on both ends shod with Metzeler Sportec M9 RR tyres. The Scrambler 400 X, on the other end, gets Metzeler Karoo Street. Furthermore, the Scrambler 400 X rides on a larger 19-inch rim on the front.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Speed 400: Dimensions

Another big difference between the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X are the dimensions. The Speed gets a wheelbase of 1,400 mm, while Scrambler receives an extra 18 millimetres over it. Also, the Scrambler has a taller seat height of 835 mm, whereas the Speed 400’s measures 790 mm. The Speed 400 tips the scale at 170 kilos, whereas the Scrambler 400 is 9 kilos heavier.

Triumph Speed 400 Vs Scrambler 400 X: Features

As regards features, Triumph is offering a semi-digital instrument cluster on both, but the Scrambler 400 X gets some extra over the Speed 400, like a radiator guard, sump guard, and hand guards.