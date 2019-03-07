All new Honda Civic launched in India, price starts at Rs 17.7 lakh

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), launched the all-new 10th Generation Honda Civic in the Indian market on Thursday.

The latest version of the Civic sedan is priced between Rs 17.7 lakh and Rs 22.3 lakh. The Civic is Honda’s longest-running automotive nameplate and its largestselling model globally .

The all-new Civic boasts a sporty and aggressive styling with wide and aerodynamic stance, sharply defined character lines, and aggressive new face. The exterior car has Chrome Front Grill, Signature LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, and distinctive C shaped LED Tail Lamps, 17-inch Diamond cut Alloy Wheels, Electric Sunroof and Shark Fin Antenna.

On the inside, the sedan showcases a completely redesigned cabin, 17.7 cm Touchscreen Advanced Display Audio Android Auto and Apple CarPlay., Digital Colour TFT Multi Information Display, Premium Ivory Leather Upholstery, 3 spoke Leather Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, 8-way Power Driver Seat, Electric Parking Brake with Auto Brake Hold, Smart Entry System with One-push Start/ Stop Button, Auto Rain Sensing Front Wipers, Auto Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Steering Mounted Cruise Control, Front Centre Armrest with Storage and 8 Speakers including 4 Tweeters.

Under the hood, the all-new Civic is powered by a 1.8-liter i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a highly advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). For the first time, Honda Civic comes with the exciting 1.6L i-DTEC diesel turbo unit mated to a 6 speed Manual Transmission.

The All New 10th Generation Honda Civic is available in 5 variants:

Petrol 1.8L i-VTEC: V CVT, VX CVT and ZX CVT

Diesel 1.6L i-DTEC Turbo: VX MT and ZX MT

The Civic is available in exterior colors - Platinum White Pearl (New Color Introduced), Radiant Red Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic. Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic.