I bought a car that runs on Hydrogen produced from waste water in Faridabad: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that he envisions to "create value from waste" and is planning to use green hydrogen to run buses, trucks, and cars in Indian cities. Addressing the sixth National Summit on Financial Inclusion, Gadkari said, "I have a plan to run buses, trucks and cars on green hydrogen that would be produced using sewage water and solid waste in cities."

"I am trying to create value from waste," he added. The Union Minister, in an attempt to "make people believe" that vehicles can ply on hydrogen extracted from wastewater, said, "I've bought a pilot project car that would run on green hydrogen produced in an oil research institute in Faridabad. I would take a ride of the city to make people believe..."

Earlier this week, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that he will issue an order, in the next few days, directing car manufacturers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles. "I am going to sign a file in the next 2-3 days, in which carmakers will be asked to make engines that can run on 100 per cent bio-ethanol," Gadkari said while addressing Dr Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation National Award Ceremony 2021.

The minister further noted that the country currently imports petrol, diesel and petroleum products worth Rs 8 lakh crore every year. "If the country continues its consumption like this, then its import bill will rise to Rs 25 lakh in the next 5 years," he added.

Noting that the country will become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) with the introduction of flex-fuel engines in vehicles, Gadkari said, "MD's of Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India have assured me that like Brazil, America and Canada, the vehicles in our country will run on 100 per cent bio-ethanol, which produced by our farmers, instead of 100 per cent petrol."

