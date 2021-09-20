Okaya Electric Scooter 'Freedum' available at Rs 69,999: Check features and more

Okaya entered into the electric scooter segment in the month of July and now it has launched its two new electric scooters in India, Freedum LI-2 and Freedum LA-2. These Made in India scooters are going to compete with the likes of Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak and more.

In terms of price, the starting cost of these scooters are Rs 69,999. The scooters have been unveiled in 12 colour options. The specifications of the scooters include 250W BLDC hub motor and it is powered by a 48V 30Ah battery. It can run up to 70-80 kilometres on a single charge and will take around 4-5 hours to fully charge its battery.

The top speed of this electric scooter is 25 Kmph and its other features include a digital display, telescopic front suspension, monoscopic rear suspension, LED headlamp, LED DRL, remote lock/unlock and wheel lock.

The Okaya Freedom LA2 comes with a 250W BLDC hub motor and a 48V 28Ah VLRA (C20) battery and it can run up to 50-60 kilometres on a single charge. It will further use 8-10 hours for its battery to be fully charged. The electric scooter comes with features like digital display, telescopic front suspension, monoscopic rear suspension, LED headlamp, LED DRL, remote lock/unlock and wheel lock as well as disc front brake and drum rear brake.

