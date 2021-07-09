Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? You can now get finance option online

Are you planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Then go for it as financing of the car will be hassle-free now as the customers can now finance their cars just by sitting at their homes. Maruti Suzuki’s online finance option Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is a digital platform that can be accessed from anywhere and at any time.

Maruti further revealed that the main objective of this online finance option is to allow for convenience while offering a wide variety of options to meet the specific needs of buyers.

Now a customer can take help from Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance in choosing a finance partner, select the best-suited loan product, complete finance-related formalities and get disbursal of loan amount via online modes. In addition to that, the customers can also easily get the estimate of the vehicles they are planning to buy and can choose co-applicant financing if required.



Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India, explains to HT Auto that digital platforms remain a key area of convenience. "Keeping in view the changing customer behaviour, we have launched Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance - India's first ground-breaking digital platform that enables customers with an end-to-end online car financing solution," he said in a press statement issued by the company. "To enhance the consumer experience, we have included several industry-first features in the platform."

