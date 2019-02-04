हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Renault India

Renault India launches new Kwid, price starts at Rs 2.67 lakh

The new Kwid range will be available in both 0.8 litre and 1 litre petrol engines in manual and automated transmission options.

Renault India launches new Kwid, price starts at Rs 2.67 lakh

New Delhi: French auto major Renault Monday launched a new range of its entry-level small car Kwid equipped with enhanced safety features in India in the price bracket of Rs 2.67-4.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Kwid range will be available in both 0.8 litre and 1 litre petrol engines in manual and automated transmission options, Renault India said in a statement.

It complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety and is now equipped with other features such as anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution (ABS with EBD).

Other features include driver airbag and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder and speed alert as standard across all variants.

Besides, the new range is equipped with a 17.64 cm touchscreen media and navigation system with capacitive touchscreen, which is compatible with both Android and Apple Carplay with 'push to talk' feature, the company said.

The Kwid has been one of the most successful models for Renualt in India selling more than 2.75 lakh units.

Tags:
Renault IndiaRenault new KwidRenault new Kwid priceRenault new Kwid India launch
Next
Story

WagonR 2019 first drive review: More than just a box on wheels

Must Watch

PT41S

IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla takes charge as new CBI director

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close