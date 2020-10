Want to buy Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza or Yaris? Company launches special offer for salaried customers

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday announced special offers for salaried customers, with benefits for employees of both government as well as private organisations.

"Toyota’s ‘Special Offers’ are focused at offering aspiring customers a chance to own their dream Toyota car through easy buying and finance options, thus providing a safe way of travel for themselves and their families. Moreover, interested customers opting for this scheme will also be able to avail Toyota’s unique 3 Month EMI Holiday offer," the company said in a statement.

Salaried customers can combine the special Toyota festive offers with the ‘Special Cash Package’ recently announced by the Ministry of Finance to lower the initial burden of purchase & make car purchase easy. In case of Govt employees, the Special Festival Advance that has been announced by the Govt., will help them avail interest-free advance of Rs 10,000. Customers may use this amount to make the booking payments for a range of Toyota vehicles including the all new Toyota Urban Cruiser & other B segment models like Toyota Glanza & Toyota Yaris, it added.

Besides the exclusive offer, customers can also gain from various ‘flexible EMI options’ through various finance partners. The flexible EMI option also comes with attractive benefits like low rate of interest and extended loan tenure of seven years (subject to necessary conditions).

Live TV

#mute

“The offer has been provided across a range of vehicles so that the customers can opt for a vehicle of their choice, including our most recent launch- the Urban Cruiser, Toyota’s youngest urban SUV. This unique initiative by the Government will provide a good opportunity for interested buyers to look at a safe and trendy way of travelling. With this new offer from our side, we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Toyota family," Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.