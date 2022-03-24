हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indonesia

Alert flyers to Bali! Mandatory quarantine removed for fully vaccinated international passengers

Fully vaccinated international visitors are no longer required to undergo quarantine amid a decrease in Covid-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country, said the Indonesian President. 

Alert flyers to Bali! Mandatory quarantine removed for fully vaccinated international passengers
Image for representation

International travellers are now only required to show negative PCR test results upon arrival, announced Indonesian President Joko Widodo on March 23. 

Fully vaccinated international visitors are no longer required to undergo quarantine amid a decrease in Covid-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country. "If the PCR test result is negative, they can come out of the airport immediately and carry out activities," the President said in a statement.

The country's Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin told the parliament earlier that the number of imported Covid-19 cases is currently relatively much lower than that of domestically transmitted cases, making the mandatory quarantine for arriving visitors no longer necessary, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also read: How Black Box can solve the mystery of Boeing 737 plane crash in China? - Explained

The number of Covid-19 infections are declining in Indonesia. Health authorities on March 23 confirmed 6,376 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 5.98 million, with the death toll from the coronavirus rising by 159 to 154,221.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 195.22 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 156.13 million have taken their second dose.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndonesiaInternational flightsvaccinated passengersTravel
Next
Story

Upcoming Ferrari Purosangue SUV design revealed in first official teaser, see here

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Corona Update: All the restrictions on Corona will be removed from March 31, but these two things will have to be done.