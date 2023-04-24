Dubai-Bound Flight Catches Fire Soon After Takeoff From Kathmandu Airport - Watch

A FlyDubai aircraft has reportedly caught fire upon taking off from Kathmandu airport and is continuing its journey to Dubai, after seeking landing permission at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal. Fire tenders at the airport, reported ANI citing sources. The airplane reportedly belongs to FlyDubai and caught fire upon taking off from Kathmandu airport. The plane, carrying 150 passengers has now been flown to Dubai, says Nepal's Minister for Tourism. The pilots of the plane experienced problem in one of its engines soon after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The FlyDubai aircraft heading towards Dubai returned back and hovered over the skies in Dharke after a problem was reported in one of its engines, sources said. The pilots later told the control tower they will continue after finding out that all indicators are normal.

#FlyDubai plane flight no. FZ576 caught fire in engine and circled around the sky of Kathmandu just minutes after takeoff. They’re trying to safe-land and as per aviation authority flight has been redirected towards Dhading. Hoping and praying for all passenger and crew’s safety. pic.twitter.com/0NoePsHarm — Nirwan Luitel (@nirwanluitel) April 24, 2023

The low cost airline was operating a Boeing 737 aircraft from Kathmandu to Dubai, as per reports. The plane is still in the air and has been tracked by at least 50,000 people on flight tracking website FlightRadar24, making it the most tracked flight right now.

"The aircraft switched off its engine for some time after encountering the problem and now it is heading towards the destination without landing in Kathmandu airport," Deputy Director of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal was quoted as saying by a private television news channel.

More than 50,000 people following FZ576 at the moment. Video posted to social media show possible engine issue on departure. Flight now continuing away from Kathmandu. https://t.co/0vD0CH8OrQ pic.twitter.com/Txx2Vave03 April 24, 2023

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati shared on his Facebook account that the FlyDubai plane was flying to its destination safely and urged all not to worry about it. Earlier, it was reported that preparations are underway for an emergency landing of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft at the airport here.

Eye-witnesses claimed they saw aircraft catching fire in the Kathmandu sky. "Fly Dubai flight number 576 (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan," Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a tweet.