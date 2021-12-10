हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Helicopter

Chandigarh-Shimla helicopter service extended to Mandi, Kullu, Rampur; check timings here

Pawan Hans is operating the helicopter services to Himachal Pradesh from the Chandigarh Airport and the services are available for Shimla, Dharamshala and Kullu. 

Pawan Hans helicopter

Air connectivity from Chandigarh to Himachal Pradesh is set to get a boost as helicopter taxi services will now be available from Chandigarh to Mandi, Kullu and Rampur via Shimla. Chandigarh and Shimla are already connected by the helicopter taxi service under UDAN-II. "Heli Taxi will take around 30 minutes to reach Shimla. After a 25-minute stop there, it will proceed to Mandi, where it will stop for 15 minutes. Thereafter, with a stoppage of 15 minutes, it will proceed to Kullu. On the way back to Shimla, it will touch Rampur," it added.

The heli taxi operates thrice a week on Monday, Friday and Saturday. The service from Chandigarh to Shimla-Mandi-Dharamshala and Rampur will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the release. The 115-km journey between Shimla and Chandigarh normally takes over three hours by a car and four hours by a bus. The fare for the 30-minute journey is kept at Rs 2,999. 

Pawan Hans is operating the helicopter services to Himachal Pradesh from the Chandigarh Airport. Presently, the helicopter services are available for Shimla, Dharamshala and Kullu. The state government, in association with helicopter service operator Pawan Hans Ltd, launched the to-and-fro heli-taxi service on the Chandigarh-Shimla route on June 4, 2018. 

With input from wires

Tags:
HelicopterChandigarhShimlaHimachal Pradesh
