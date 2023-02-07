topStoriesenglish2570761
CHENNAI

Chennai Fog: Multiple Flights From Bengaluru Airport Delayed, Diverted due to Bad Weather

This morning, Chennai and its suburbs were suddenly affected by heavy fog after 7:30 am and as a result, flights arriving and landing at Chennai airport were delayed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 08:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Flight services on Chennai Airport were disrupted because of bad weather. According to Chennai airport authorities, Tuesday morning's severe fog caused a number of planes to be delayed or diverted to Bengaluru. Seven aircraft attempting to arrive in Chennai from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Dubai were unsuccessful and continued to circle the earth. According to officials, aircraft from Dubai were redirected to Bengaluru for landing.

This morning, Chennai and its suburbs were suddenly affected by heavy fog after 7:30 am. As a result, flights arriving and landing at Chennai airport were delayed. An Indigo Airlines flight from Bengaluru, scheduled to land at Chennai at 8 am this morning, circled the sky for a while and left for Bengaluru. Similarly, the Emirates Airlines flight which came from Dubai to Chennai circled for a long time and was finally diverted to Bengaluru. 

Also read: Aero India 2023: Boeing to Showcase Top Gun-Fame F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet

(With ANI Inputs)

