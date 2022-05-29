हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Croatia

Croatian Cessna 182 plane disappears from radar; police initiates search ops

Croatian police are searching for a small plane that went off radar on May 29 soon after taking off, reports AP. 

Croatian Cessna 182 plane disappears from radar; police initiates search ops
Image Source: Twitter

A small plane went off radar on May 29 after taking off from the Adriatic Sea coast town of Split. Croatian police say the search for the plane has begun. The Cessna 182 plane disappeared from the radar around 0925GMT while flying in the direction of Germany, said a police statement.

Also read: Nepal plane crash: Thane couple, their two kids among 22 on board; kin asked to contact embassy

Authorities have dispatched rescue teams and are searching the area with drones, police added. The statement did not specify how many people were on the plane.

It's a developing story, more inputs awaited.

(With inputs from AP)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Croatiamissing planeSmall planeGermany
Next
Story

Nepal plane crash: Thane couple, their two kids among 22 on board; kin asked to contact embassy

Must Watch

PT6M42S

Pakistan's drone conspiracy has failed once again in Jammu