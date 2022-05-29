Croatian Cessna 182 plane disappears from radar; police initiates search ops

A small plane went off radar on May 29 after taking off from the Adriatic Sea coast town of Split. Croatian police say the search for the plane has begun. The Cessna 182 plane disappeared from the radar around 0925GMT while flying in the direction of Germany, said a police statement.

Authorities have dispatched rescue teams and are searching the area with drones, police added. The statement did not specify how many people were on the plane.

It's a developing story, more inputs awaited.

(With inputs from AP)

