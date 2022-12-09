Cyclone Mandous: Chennai Airport cancels multiple flights on December 9 amid heavy rainfall warning
IMD predicts heavy rainfall and storm in areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry to be caused by Cyclone Mandous leading to flight cancellations.
Chennai Airport has announced the cancellations of multiple flights on December 9, resulting from heavy rainfall and storm caused because of Cyclone Mandous. The information was shared via the official Twitter handle of Chennai Airport. The airport authority shared the list of cancelled flights. The cancellations of flights come following IMD's warning of heavy rainfall and storm on December 9 and 10.
#UPDATE | Kindly take note of the Flight cancellations at Chennai Intl Airport on 09.12.2022 due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline(s) for further updates. #Chennai #MandousCyclone #Mandous @AAI_Official @pibchennai pic.twitter.com/o1GZhcUHzE — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) December 9, 2022
