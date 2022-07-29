Disney’s Boeing 757 with luxury seats to take THESE many people on world tour

One of the world's biggest studios, Disney is offering fans a chance to visit all the parks of the organisation in the world using a tour package by the organisation for summer 2023. The price to be paid for the tour has been kept at $109,995 which is roughly equal to Rs 87,65,430. The organisation has billed the package as a "bucket list adventure for 75 ultimate Disney fans." The tour package will take the fans for a 24-day long tour covering Disney's 12 theme parks in six countries across the globe. Moreover, it also takes the fans to the wonders of the world as well like the Pyramids of Giza, Taj Mahal, and Eiffel Tower.

The touring duties will be performed by the Icelandair Boeing 757. This aircraft will be specially made and equipped with VIP configuration with a capacity of carrying 75 passengers with luxurious amenities. The plane has been chosen for the task citing its long-range capabilities because of the low number of passengers onboard. The plane will help cover the 12 theme parks in minimum time. However, there are a few stops on the route to refuel the aircraft.

To be precise, the trip covers nine destinations around the globe. It will cover some of the major cities in the world, like Orlando, Paris, Anaheim, San Francisco, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Agra, and Cairo, as reported by Simple Flying. The trip will cover 23 breakfasts, 22 lunches, and 23 dinners with accommodation in Disney parks and hotels.

Also read: MiG-21 crash: ‘Flying Coffin’, ‘Widow Maker’; the many names of India’s controversial fighter jet

The tour package from Disney has been receiving heat for its impact on the environment. The high impact on the environment can be credited to the low number of passengers on the plane equipped with various luxuries. Moreover, the aircraft is a big one, not very friendly with the environmental causes.