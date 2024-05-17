At approximately 5:52 p.m on Friday, a state of full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to a reported fire in the air conditioning unit of Air India flight 807, which was en route from Delhi to Bangalore. The flight, which carried 175 passengers, landed safely around 6:38 p.m. According to reports, the suspected fire in the air conditioning unit triggered the declaration of an emergency. An airline official told PTI that they are making alternative arrangements for passengers to continue their journey to Bengaluru.

Officials from Delhi Fire Services stated that they dispatched three fire tenders in response to the situation. "We received a call from IGI Airport at 6.15 p.m. about a fire. A DFS official stated, "We pressed three fire tenders into service."



This incident occurred just days after the Delhi airport and several hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats via email. The chief of Delhi Fire Services stated that they received a call about a bomb threat at the IGI Airport around 6.15 p.m. "We received a call around 6.15 p.m. regarding a bomb threat at IGI Airport. Fire trucks have been dispatched to the scene," Garg stated.