IndiGo Airlines Orders 30 Airbus A350-900 Aircraft For Long Haul Flights

IndiGo has recently placed its first-ever order with Airbus for 30 A350-900 aircraft. This means flyers will soon be able to enjoy long-haul flights with Indigo. The deliveries of A350-900 widebody aircraft are expected to commence in 2027. Notably, the Indigo has secured the purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family planes. The specific pricing details of this has not been revealed by Airbus yet. However, some reports suggest that the deal is worth over $9 billion based on previous catalogue rates.

Rapid Growth In Indian Aviation

According to some reports, there is a rapid growth in both domestic and international air travel demand, especially post-pandemic. Industry and government data project a surge in international air travellers in India expected to reach 160 million by 2030. Notably, this has increased from 64 million in 2019. However, a significant portion of this traffic is still dominated by foreign carriers like Emirates.

A350 Fleet Impact

IndiGo's new fleet of A350 aircraft will enable the airline to operate non-stop flights to destinations in Europe, North America, Australia, and the Far East, bypassing traditional Gulf stopovers. This move will be enhancing connectivity and offer more direct routes to popular international destinations. With a current 60% share in India's domestic aviation market, IndiGo aims to double its total capacity by the end of the decade. This includes a substantial expansion of its international network, leveraging the capabilities of the new A350 fleet. Presently, IndiGo allocates 27% of its capacity to international routes, a proportion set to increase significantly with the introduction of the A350 aircraft.