IndiGo's staff trouble continues after a sizable number of IndiGo's aircraft maintenance technicians went on sick leave during the last two days in Hyderabad. Further, airline's Delhi staff is said to go on protest against their low salaries, sources said on July 10.

Sources said during the last two days, a sizeable number of IndiGo's technicians went on sick leave so as to not invite any disciplinary action while protesting against low salaries. On July 2, around 55 percent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for Air India's recruitment drive.

IndiGo had cut salaries of a large section of its employees when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. IndiGo CEO Ronjoy Dutta had on April 8 told employees through an email that raising salaries is a difficult and thorny issue but the airline will constantly review and adjust wages based on its profitability and the competitive environment.

IndiGo had on April 4 suspended a few pilots who were planning to organise a strike the next day to protest against the pay cuts that were implemented during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. IndiGo, India's largest airline, currently operates approximately 1,600 flights --domestic and international -- daily.

New airline Akasa Air, revamped Jet Airways and Tata group-owned Air India have started hiring processes and this has created a churn in the aviation industry, with many employees looking at greener pastures.

(With inputs from PTI)

