'Mist was created', IndiGo refutes DGCA's smoke claim on Raipur-Indore flight

IndiGo's statement comes a day after officials of aviation regulator DGCA said the cabin crew of the IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination on Tuesday.

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

IndiGo on Thursday said there was no smoke in the cabin of a flight from Raipur to Indore on Tuesday but "mist was created" by the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system due to humidity. The statement comes a day after officials of aviation regulator DGCA said the cabin crew of the IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination on Tuesday.

"There have been false reports on 'smoke in the cabin' of flight 6E-905 from Raipur to Indore... There was no smoke in the cabin but mist created by the HVAC system due to humidity," it said.

Further, the airline said there have been no incidents of in-flight shutdown of engines on IndiGo flights in the recent past.

"We strongly refute these reports, which seem to have been falsely propagated by entities with a vested interest, to mislead customers and authorities," the statement said.

